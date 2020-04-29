Coronavirus update: Germany’s new deaths rise the most in five days, tally tops 6K

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 157,641, with a total of 6,115 deaths reported.
Cases increased by 1,304 in Germany, daily rate of increase stands at 0.8%. The death toll rose sharply by 202 vs. 162 seen a day before.
EUR/USD reaction
The euro remains unperturbed by the latest German stats, with EUR/USD holding higher ground 1.0850 region. All eyes on the US Q1 GDP, FOMC and ECB policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises as dollar weakens ahead of the FOMC
EUR/USD is reversing Tuesday's losses on broad-based US dollar weakness. Risk-on in Asia weakened the haven demand for the dollar. Markets likely to be cautious ahead of Wednesday's Fed rate decision.
GBP/USD: Bulls are back in motion towards 1.2500 ahead of the key day
GBP/USD defies the previous day’s weakness amid broad US dollar declines. EU sees Brexit talks ‘at an impasse’, Tories think deadline bias will push the bloc. US GDP, FOMC will decorate the calendar, virus/Brexit updates will be the key as well.
Forex Today: Antipodeans rally with Oil amid cautious optimism; US Q1 GDP, FOMC eyed
Optimism about progress on opening economies globally whetted risk sentiment in Wednesday’s Asian trading but investors remained cautious ahead of the key US Q1 GDP and FOMC decision. The Antipodeans were the top performers across the fx board.
WTI pares early-day gains to sub-$14, still 10% up in Asia
WTI pares the early-day gains following Moody’s downbeat forecasts. The early-Asia recovery took clues from weak US dollar, upbeat API data and technical breakout. EIA’s weekly oil inventories, US GDP and virus updates will be the key catalysts.
Gold rises after three-day losing streak as dollar weakens
Gold picks up a bid as the dollar loses ground against majors. The US stock futures rise, weakening the haven demand for the greenback. The recent stock market rally lacks substance, according to Goldman Sachs.