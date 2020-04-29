Coronavirus update: Germany’s new deaths rise the most in five days, tally tops 6K

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 157,641, with a total of 6,115 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 1,304 in Germany, daily rate of increase stands at 0.8%. The death toll rose sharply by 202 vs. 162 seen a day before.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro remains unperturbed by the latest German stats, with EUR/USD holding higher ground 1.0850 region. All eyes on the US Q1 GDP, FOMC and ECB policy decisions.