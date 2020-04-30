Coronavirus update: Germany’s new cases continue to rise, new deaths drop

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 159,119, with a total of 6,288 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 1,478 in Germany, the daily rate of increase ticks up 0.9% from 0.8% rise seen on Wednesday. The death toll rose by 173 vs. 202 seen a day before.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro sees a fresh round of selling on the latest German stats, with EUR/USD heading back towards the Asian lows of 1.0852. Focus remains on the Eurozone CPI and GDP data ahead of the ECB policy decision.