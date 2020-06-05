Coronavirus update: Germany’s death tally tops 8600 on Friday

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 183,271 with a total of 8,613 deaths, as reported by the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Wednesday.

Cases increased by 394 in Germany on Friday. The death count rose by 26, the tally showed.

EUR/USD holds above 1.1300

EUR/USD flat around 1.1335 on the German virus data release, consolidating the recent upsurge to fresh three-month highs of 1.1362. The ECB’s bigger-than-expected PEPP expansion by EUR600 billion added wind to the euro’s wings.