Coronavirus update: Germany reports 913 new infections, reproduction rate stays below 1.0

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 173,152, with a total of 7,824 deaths reported on Friday.

Cases increased by 913 in Germany on Friday versus Thursday’s +933. The death toll rose by 101, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) remains below the 1.0 key level, backing the case for re-opening up of the economy, as planned by the government.

However, caution prevails amid reports of the infections spreading across some of the districts and slaughterhouses.

The total estimate of about 151,700 persons has recovered as of the latest update.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD is challenging lows near 1.0840 despite some respite offered by the German virus data, as the US dollar demand remains on the rise amid risk-off.