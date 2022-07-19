Investors remain on a cautious footing so far this Tuesday’s Asian trading, despite the uptick in the S&P 500 futures. Growing China covid concerns coupled with persistent economic slowdown worries continue to sap the market’s confidence. The US dollar index is up 0.16% on the day at 107.54, at the time of writing.

Although the situation appears less dire in the country’s financial hub, Shanghai, the authorities have widened the mass testing in 12 of the city’s 16 districts that are home to around 20 million people. Shanghai reported 23 cases on Monday vs. Sunday’s 17.

The growing outbreaks have induced authorities to impose fresh restrictions and lockdowns in recent days. Lanzhou, the capital of northwestern Gansu province, ordered its 4.4 million residents to stay home starting on Wednesday, and a county in Anhui province went into lockdown from Friday. Beihai in the southern Guangxi region on Saturday also announced lockdowns in parts of two districts that are home to more than 800,000 people, per Dawn News.

China’s zero-Covid policy has done little to contain the covid flare-ups across the nation, with millions back under lockdown. The world’s second-largest economy reported 699 cases for Monday, the highest daily tally since May 22, having reported over 1,000 infections over the weekend.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.