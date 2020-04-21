Coronavirus: Reshaping America’s landscape – NBF

COVID-19 is in the process of transforming America’s political and economic landscape, as Angelo Katsoras, a Geopolitical Analyst at the National Bank of Canada, notes.

Key quotes

“The impact of COVID-19 on the American landscape will long outlast the epidemic. This will include a reshaping of the social safety net to include broader healthcare coverage and will push them to stockpile healthcare supplies and medicines, thus ensuring a bull market in these sectors for years to come.”

“The fear of COVID-19 and other potential viruses combined with the imposition of social distancing measures will intensify the already growing trends of automation and IT use.”

“Although political tensions will remain inflamed, there will be a bipartisan push for U.S. companies to bring production back home.”

“Tense relations with China also increases the likelihood that big IT companies will not be broken up by either a Democratic or Republican president because neither party wants them to become much smaller than their Chinese rivals.”