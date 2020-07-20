Coronavirus: Oxford/AstraZeneca Phase 1/2 trial shows safe, immunogenic vaccine, S&P 500 positive

The Lancet published the results of the University of Oxford's Phase 1/2 in a vaccine trial. The editor of the highly regarded medical publication has tweeted that the vaccine is safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic.

The research is done in collaboration with AstraZeneca and the UK secured around 90 million doses of the candidate, ahead of a broader trial. Apart from creating antibodies, it also triggers the creation of T-cells. This development was previously described as "double-protection."

-- more to come

The phase 1/2 Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial is now published. The vaccine is safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic. Congratulations to Pedro Folegatti and colleagues. These results are extremely encouraging. https://t.co/oQp2eoZYIg — richard horton (@richardhorton1) July 20, 2020

Administering the vaccine candidate triggered antibody responses in 32/35 (91%) participants after a single dose. After a booster dose, all participants had neutralizing activity.

The S&P 500 has turned positive after kicking off marginally lower at the beginning of a new trading week. Moderna and Pfizer/NioNTech.