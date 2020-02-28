Coronavirus: Italy total cases hit 888, deaths reach 21, stocks extend slide

Italy has updated the number of infections of the coronavirus disease and they have hit 888. The number of deaths reached 21 in the eurozone's third-largest economy. Cases in other European countries and beyond the old continent have been linked to the large cluster in Italy's heartland.

News about the quick spread in the north of the country triggered this week's massive sell-off throughout the week. The US S&P 500 index is down 3% at the time of writing, around 15% from the record highs recorded only last week.

France has confirmed 57 cases. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that dealing with the coronavirus is his government's top priority.