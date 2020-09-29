Copper to fall towards the 6226 August low – Commerzbank

Copper (LME) formed a top at 6877.50 and is set to slide further towards the August low at 6226.00, according to the Technical Analysis Research Team at Commerzbank.
Key quotes
“LME Copper’s advance has recently taken it to a two and a quarter year high at 6877.50 but then suddenly dropped to the 55-day moving average at 6557.88 as expected.”
“A slip below the current September low at 6449.00 would target the August low at 6226.00. En route lies the mid-July low at 6305.50. Only a failure at 6226.00 on a daily chart closing basis would confirm a significant top formation, though, with the 200-day moving average at 5876.09 then being in the frame.”
“Were a rise and daily chart close above the recent high at 6877.50 to unexpectedly be seen, however, we would turn bullish again and would continue to target the psychological 7000.00 level. Further up the December 2017 and June 2018 highs remain to be seen at 7312.50/7348.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
