Coinbase IPO set for Wednesday, April 14.

Bitcoin marks perfect timing with a new record high.

Nasdaq:COIN is going public via a direct listing, a $250 reference price.

Update: Still waiting for Coinbase (COIN) to open. The latest indicated price is $355 a share. At that level COIN is nearly worth more than the Nasdaq, NYSE, and EuroNext combined! The three largest stock exchanges in the world. Is it worth that much? Time and traders will decide!

Coinbase launches on Wednesday on the Nasdaq to much investor anticipation. The crypto sector has been one of the most revolutionary developments to financial markets this century as Bitcoin steadily inserts itself into the mainstream. Companies are increasingly making Bitcoin part of their future plans with Goldman Sachs, VISA, Tesla and others all getting on board.

Coinbase (COIN) stock forecast

Coinbase will trade under the ticker COIN on the Nasdaq. The listing price is set at $250. Coinbase is to have 261.3 million shares outstanding when it goes public, giving it a market capitalization of nearly $68 billion. This is a steep rise from the private fundraising undertaken by Coinbase in 2018. This fundraising valued Coinbase at around $8 billion. Clearly, valuations and the underlying value of Bitcoin have moved on since 2018.

Coinbase has made known in its listing documents with the SEC that, in private transactions between January and March during this year, shares in COIN were trading at an average of $343.58.

The latest results from Coinbase show just how tied the company's revenues are to the underlying crypto leader Bitcoin. As BTC doubled in price in the first quarter of 2021 so Coinbase's revenue has surged. COIN said revenue for Q1 2021 will likely be $1.8 billion versus $1.3 billion for the full year 2020.

