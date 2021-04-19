COIN drops a modest 2% in Monday's pre-market session.

Bitcoin has a hangover after a rough weekend.

COIN shows some technically bearish features with DeMark sell.

Coinbase launched on Wednesday on the Nasdaq to much investor anticipation. The crypto sector has been one of the most revolutionary developments to financial markets this century as Bitcoin steadily inserts itself into the mainstream. Companies are increasingly making Bitcoin part of their future plans with Goldman Sachs, VISA, Tesla and others all getting on board.

Coinbase (COIN) stock forecast

Coinbase has seen recent large purchases by Cathie Wood's ARK funds, but all that pales in insignificance as the Bitcoin effect ripples through crypto-related stocks.

Bitcoin tumbled from $59,000 to $52,000 this weekend as rumours swirled that US authorities were set to clamp down on cryptocurrency use in illicit transactions. Turkey also banned the use of Bitcoin last week. All of this is likely to see some pressure on COIN when it opens for trade on Monday. Losses in the pre-market remain relatively modest as Bitcoin has recovered to trade back to $57,000.

On the technical level, we have some bearish signals with a DeMark '9' sell signal on the hourly chart in COIN. The premarket price for COIN is also just breaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the move from the high to low set on COIN's opening day. A break of this level of $338 brings the ultimate low as the next target of $310.22.

