CME Group FedWatch's Dec hike probability jumped above 90% on robust wage growth

CME Group FedWatch's Dec hike probability jumped above 90% on robust wage growthBy Eren Sengezer
The markets are now pricing a 91.7% probability of a 25 bps Fed rate hike in December following the nonfarm payroll report from the U.S., according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool.
Although today's data revealed the nonfarm payrolls decreased by 33,000 jobs, the first negative reading since 2010, investors focused on the higher-than-expected growth in wages, which is likely to ramp up inflation expectations. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly earnings increased 0.5% on a monthly basis in September following a 0.3% rise in August and surpassed the market estimate of 0.1%. On a yearly basis, the data advanced to 2.9% from 2.5%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.