Cisco Systems, Inc. (#Cisco) ), the world’s largest internet hardware and software company, has seen its revenues rising from increasing service users and recurring sales. The Q1 2022 earnings report (quarter ending October 2021) is expected to be available on Wednesday November 17 after the market closes.
Quarter 4 2021 (quarter ending July 2021), the company reported revenue of $13.1 billion, an increase of 8% compared to the prior-year quarter. It also reported a return per share of $0.84, an increase of 5% compared to the prior year quarter. It has annual revenue of $49.8 billion, with an annual order growth rate of 31% the highest in a decade across all markets and regions. This includes an increase in software delivery and subscription revenue, which increased 6% in the fourth quarter to $4 billion year-on-year to $15 billion, or a 15% year-over-year increase.
Chuck Robbins, President and CEO of Cisco said, “We continue to see great momentum in our business as customers are looking to modernize their organizations for agility and resiliency.” Therefore, the previous quarter’s growth trend is expected to continue in the upcoming quarterly report. This is because companies and organizations still need to adapt to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation with improved security and mobility solutions to support working from home. This will benefit its products such as SecureX, a cloud-based security platform, Webex, a video conferencing platform, as well as the acquisition of Acacia Communications, which earlier this year, helped Cisco meet the demand for higher bandwidth communications.
However, the demand for server products is declining, and higher costs from supply chain disruptions that occurred during the quarter could hurt the company’s earnings report for the quarter. Zacks forecast Q1 2022 sales of $12.98 billion, down from $13.1 billion the previous quarter (but up 8.79% compared to the same quarter last year). While the return per share is expected to be $0.81, down from $0.84 the previous quarter. The company’s earnings report, however, has exceeded Zacks’ forecasts for every quarter since 2018.
From a technical point of view, Cisco’s share price is undergoing correction. After moving to a new year’s high in the $60.00 zone on strong Q4 earnings reports, a lower-than-expected earnings report could push the company’s share price into the quarter’s lows again at $53.00. However, if earnings are better than expected, the company’s share price may rise to test the previous high of $60.00 again, and this could lead to a major correction in this zone.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure below 1.1400 ahead of US data Premium
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound and continues to trade below 1.1400 on Tuesday. Eurostat reported that the euro area economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.7% in the third quarter as expected. Investors await US October Retail Sales data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD trades in the green above 1.3430 after UK jobs report Premium
GBP/USD is clinging to modest daily gains above 1.3430 in the early European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4.3% in September, coming in better than the market expectation of 4.4%. Investors eye Brexit headlines, high-tier US data.
Gold holds steady near multi-month peak, US Retail Sales awaited Premium
Gold struggles around five-month high, retreats of late. US-China talks, indecision over Fed rate hike and pre-data anxiety portray sluggish markets. DXY tracks Treasury yields to the north as 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.
Litecoin adoption bolsters with Visa as LTC dip triggers a 20% rally
Litecoin price has seen a sharp decline over the past day and might continue to drop more before it sees an uptick in buying pressure. Investors can expect LTC to bounce off a crucial demand zone to restart an upswing.
Cisco reports Q1 2022 earnings
CSCO, the world’s largest internet hardware and software company, has seen its revenues rising from increasing service users and recurring sales. The Q1 2022 earnings report is expected to be available on Wednesday November 17 after the market closes.