CIA ex-chief cites signs of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia - Reuters

Former CIA Director John Brennan testified before the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Reporting on the event Reuters cited Brennan saying that he does not know whether President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia but that he saw "information and intelligence that was worthy of investigation."

Key quotes:

"It should be clear to everyone Russia brazenly interfered in our 2016 presidential election process and that they undertook these activities despite our strong protests and explicit warning that they do not do so."

"I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign."