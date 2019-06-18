Chinese state media: President Xi agrees to talk with Trump during G20

Citing Chinese state TV CCTV, Reuters recently reported that China's President Xi held a phone call with U.S. President Trump and agreed to meet during the G20 summit in Japan. Xi further added that he hoped the U.S. to treat Chinese firms fairly.

Key quotes

Xi says he hopes the two sides can keep in contact on resolving china and U.S. trade disputes.

China-U.S. relations have encountered some difficulties recently, which is not in the interest of both sides.

Stock markets in the U.S., which gained traction after Trump earlier in the session announced the meeting with Xi at the G20 via Twitter, continue to push higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both rising 1.15% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite is adding 2.05%.