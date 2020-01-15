China's Xi: Sides should follow through on trade deal to achieve greater progress in bilateral cooperation

The trade deal shows the United States and China can resolve differences, find solutions based on dialogue, China’s President Xi Jinping said in a letter read by Vice Premier Liu He at phase-one deal signing ceremony at the White House.

"Both sides should follow through on trade deal to achieve greater progress in bilateral cooperation," Xi said and added that he hopes the US will treat Chinese companies fairly and will support collaboration of schools, research institutes, enterprises between two countries.

These remarks don't seem to be having a significant impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.45% on the day while the broader S&P 500 was adding 0.25%.