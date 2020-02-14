China's Xi: Ensuring safety and health of people is a major task

"We need to mend the loopholes exposed in this coronavirus outbreak," China's President Xi Jinping told the Chinese state television on Friday. "Ensuring the safety and health of the people is a major task for the Communist Party and for the country."

Xi further added that they need to improve the medical insurance aid system for major diseases and said that they will push forward the national management of pensions for the elderly.

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, major European equity indexes were clinging to small daily gains and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 1.75% on the day.