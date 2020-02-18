China's Xi: China still able to meet 2020 economic target despite virus impact

China will still be able to meet its 2020 economic growth target despite the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, China's President Xi Jinping told the Chinese state television on Tuesday.

In the meantime, "China's measures to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic are achieving visible progress as the battle has reached a crucial time," Xi Jinping told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in the day, as per Xinhua News Agency.

Risk aversion

Markets remain risk-averse despite these comments. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 2.5% on the day and major European equity indexes were erasing between 0.5% and 0.85%.