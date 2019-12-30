China's Vice Premier Liu He to visit Washington this week to sign phase-one deal – SCMP

China’s Vice Premier Liu He will be travelling to Washington later this week to sign the phase-one of the trade deal, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday, citing a government source familiar with the plan.

"Vice Premier Liu He has accepted an invitation to lead a delegation to the US from this Saturday," the source told the SCMP.

This development seems to be providing a boost to market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 2.4% on the day at 1.924% and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the holiday-shortened week in the positive territory.