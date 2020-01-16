China’s Vice Premier Liu: China will steadily push forward capital account opening, yuan internationalization

China’s Vice Premier Liu He is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that China will steadily push forward capital account opening, yuan internationalization.

Earlier today, during his interview with Xinhua news agency, Liu said that China’s 2019 growth is projected to be above 6%.

Following the US-China phase one trade deal singing, he said that the correct choice for the US to remove China from the currency manipulator list.

The fx markets are frozen and ignore any fresh updates related to the US-China trade deal signing. All eyes now remain on the US Retail Sales data and Chinese Q4 growth numbers for fresh trading impetus.