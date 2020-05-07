China’s Trade Balance (CNY): Surplus and exports rise while imports slump in April

China's Trade Balance for April, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY318.15 billion versus CNY125.82 billion expected and CNY139.42 billion last.

Exports came in at +8.2% vs. -3.5% last, while imports arrived at -10.2% vs. +2.4% exp. and +2.4% last.

AUD/USD reaction

The Chinese exports surprise jump boosted the AUD bulls, as the AUD/USD pair jumped to daily tops of 0.6424.