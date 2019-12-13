China’s top diplomat Wang urges the US to calm down as soon as possible

More comments are crossing the wires from senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, via Reuters, as he urges the US to calm down as soon as possible and establish a rational view on China and correct its world view.

Additional Quotes:

The US outlook on china has gone astray, its outlook on the world has also gone awry.

There are deep-seated issues that need to be addressed and resolved between China and the US, which are bringing increasingly severe challenges to the future of a bilateral relationship.