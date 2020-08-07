China’s top diplomat urges US to create favorable conditions for implementation of Phase One trade deal

China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi calls for the US to create favorable conditions for the implementation of the Phase One trade deal.

He said that he hopes the US will strengthen cooperation with China to create favorable conditions for the implementation of the phase of the trade agreement reached in January.

The souring diplomatic ties between the US and China over the coronavirus mishandling, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the tech issue could likely jeopardize the trade deal. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced his disinterest in the trade deal with China last month.

more to come ...