China's State Planner: Claims of sharp economic slowdown are baseless

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China, is out on the wires stating that it is normal for the economy to grow a little slower and claims that the growth rate is falling sharply are baseless.

The comments indicate the Chinese authorities may revise growth forecasts lower in 2020.

The official data released last week showed the growth rate slowed to 6% in the third quarter – the lowest growth rate since 1992.