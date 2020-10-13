China's Trade Balance for September, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY257.68 billion versus CNY416.59 billion last.

September exports came in at +8.7% vs.+11.6% last while imports arrived at +11.6% vs. -1.3% expected and -0.5% prior.

Additional points

Jan-Sept trade balance +2.3 trln yuan China Q3 yuan-denominated exports +10.2% YoY. China Q3 yuan-denominated imports +4.3% YoY. China Jan-Sept trade with the US +2% in yuan terms.

AUD/USD reaction

The aussie dollar is a little impressed by the unexpected jump in the Chinese imports last month, which suggests a strengthening domestic economy.

AUD/USD was last seen trading at 0.7168, nearly daily lows, down 0.50% on the day.