China's securities regulator to ease refinancing rules to help companies fight coronavirus

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has announced that it will be easing refinancing conditions to help listed companies fight the coronavirus epidemic.

CSRC has said that it will halve the lock-up period for privately placed shares, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the market's risk perception. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was at 1.6% losing 1.55% on a daily basis while the USD/JPY pair was trading sideways below the 110 mark.