China’s SAFE: Current account balance to remain within reasonable range in H2 2020

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

China’s current account balance is expected to remain within a reasonable range in H2 2020, the country’s forex regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said in a statement released on Friday.

Additional quotes

“Expects cross-border capital flows and fx reserves to remain stable in H2. “

“Expects current account to show a small surplus in 2020.”

“Current account surplus equivalent to 1.2% of GDP in H1.”

Market reaction

The Chinese proxy, the aussie dollar, is little affected by the statement from the Chinese fx regulator.

AUD/USD remains at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics, retreating to 0.7050 area, still up 0.15% on the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand

EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand

EUR/USD is off the highs, back in the red below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains ground across the board. The greenback's haven demand resurfaced amid mixed performance in the European indices. US Durable Goods data in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback

GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback

GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs. 

GBP/USD News

Gold rebounds to $1875 as US dollar retreats from two-month high

Gold rebounds to $1875 as US dollar retreats from two-month high

Gold trades higher above $1870, having recovered nearly $30 from two-month lows. The bears are taking a hiatus amid the US dollar's pullback from two-month highs. The yellow metal witnessed two-way business and closed on a flat note on Thursday. 

Gold News

Breaking: Binance blacklisted in Russia

Breaking: Binance blacklisted in Russia

The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist. 

Read more

WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook

WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook

WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures