China’s Q4 GDP growth seen unchanged at 6.0% - Reuters poll

According to 65 analysts surveyed by Reuters, China’s GDP growth rate is expected to have steadied in the fourth quarter, at its weakest in nearly three decades, in the wake of sluggish domestic and overseas consumption.

The Chinese Q4 and 2019 GDP data will be released on Friday at 0200 GMT. Also, in focus will remain on the country’s activity numbers.

Key Findings:

“The world’s second-largest economy is expected to have grown 6.0% in October-December from a year earlier, unchanged from the previous quarter’s pace, which was the slowest since 1992 - the earliest quarterly data on record.

Forecasts polled by Reuters ranged from 5.8% to 6.3% for the fourth quarter.

On a quarterly basis, growth likely stayed at 1.5% in Oct-Dec, also the same pace as in the preceding period.

Economic growth is expected to cool from 6.6% in 2018 to 6.1% in 2019 — the weakest in 29 years — and slow further to 5.9% in 2020.”