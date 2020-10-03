China’s President Xi Jinping wishes Trump a quick recovery after testing positive for COVID-19

The President of China, Xi Jinping has sent a recovery message to the US President Donald Trump after he was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening. The two will spend a few days at the medical facility for treatment.

Despite the hospitalization, Trump is well and not showing any physical signs of illness. The president will go into Remdesivir therapy, a drug said to shorten the days COVID-19 patients stay in hospital. According to the White House physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, Trump has finished his first dose and “is resting comfortably.