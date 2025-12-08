EUR/USD under pressure as yield climb weighs and Fed risk dominates

EUR/USD slides 0.05% as the week begins, courtesy of broad US Dollar strength, amid choppy trading as traders brace for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1637 after hitting a daily high of 1.1672.

Euro softens despite mixed US sentiment data, ECB hawks offer support

Traders seem to keep their powder dry as Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Co. most likely cut rates 25 basis points on Wednesday, a move already priced in by the financial markets. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields advance, as investors seem to price in a higher neutral fed funds rate, following last Friday’s data that revealed US inflation stalled but it remains closer to 3%.

The US economic docket featured the New York Fed Survey of Consumers expectations, with households turning pessimistic on current and future financial conditions.

Nevertheless, the Euro shrugged off those factors as European Central Bank (ECB) member Isabel Schnabel, said that she’s comfortable on bets that the next move is a hike. On the data front, Industrial Production in Germany improved in October, along with the Sentix Investor Confidence for December.

On Tuesday, the US economic docket will feature the ADP Employment Change 4-week average and the JOLTS Job Openings for October. In the Eurozone, traders would eye the German’s Trade Balance for December and ECB’s Joachim Nagel speech.

Daily market movers: Euro’s underpinned by Schnabel comments

The NY Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations for November revealed that inflation is seen steady at all horizons while households turned pessimistic about their financial situations. Median inflation for one-year is at 3.2% steady above 3% at the three to five-year horizon.

Consumers added that the financial situation has “deteriorated notably,” adding that “Perceptions of credit access compared to a year ago deteriorated.”

German’s Industrial Production at 1.8% MoM up from 1.1% exceeding forecasts of a contraction of -0.4%. The Sentix Investor Confidence in December improved from -6.2 vs -7.4 in November.

ECB’s Isabel Schnabel commented that she agrees with the swaps market and asked that if she is ready to succeed President Lagarde if she is asked to. Schnabel added that the Euro economy could grow above its potential despite the headwinds. Regarding inflation, it is in good place at 2%, yet volatile energy prices and base effects could exert upward pressure on headline inflation.

ECB’s Rehm said that they must be aware of upside and downside inflation risks.

Economic calendar - Source: FXStreet

Technical analysis: EUR/USD dips below 1.1650, eyes on 1.1600

EUR/USD to holds belpw1.1650 for a fifth straight session, carving out a tight consolidation range between this level and 1.1600. Buyers’ inability to claim 1.1700 allowed bearish momentum to build, as suggested by the flattening Relative Strength Index (RSI), putting at risk a potential retest of 1.1800 and the year-to-date high at 1.1918.

The Euro’s first support below 1.1650 would be the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.1605. A break beneath this region would then bring the 20-day SMA at 1.1596 into play, followed by the 1.1500 psychological level.

EUR/USD daily chart