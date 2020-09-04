China’s Pres. Xi: Will never back down in facing foreign interference

Speaking at an event marking the anniversary of Japan’s formal surrender in the Second World War, China’s President Xi Jinping enlisted areas where Beijing will “never” accept foreign interference.

Key quotes

“The Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force to separate the CCP and Chinese people, and to pitch them against each other,”

“The Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force to distort the CCP’s history, and to vilify the CCP’s character and purpose.”

President Xi did not call out on the US directly, but his comments are mostly directed towards China’s relationship with the Trump administration.

Market reaction

The above comments have little to no impact on the markets, as AUD/USD trades neutral around 0.7272 amid negative S&P 500 futures and disappointing Australian Retail Sales data.