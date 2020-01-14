China's Premier Li: Will aim for good start for economic development in Q1

China will aim for a good start for economic development in the first quarter of 2020 and will make good use of counter-cyclical policy tools, Chinese state radio reported on Tuesday, citing Premier Li Keqiang's comments, per Reuters.

"We will guide financial institutions to strengthen credit support for the manufacturing sector, private firms, small and medium firms," Li added. "We will speed up the issuance of local government special bonds."

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment.