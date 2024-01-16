China's Premier Li Qiang: China’s economy grew by about 5.2% in 2023

In a speech at the World Economic Forum, Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday that China’s economy grew by about 5.2% in 2023, slightly better than the official target Beijing had set.
Key quotes
“We did not seek short-term growth while accumulating long-term risks, rather we focused on strengthening the internal drivers.”
“Just as a healthy person often has a strong immune system, the Chinese economy can handle ups and downs in its performance. The overall trend of long-term growth will not change.”
“Even if there are twists and turns in China’s economic operation, its overall long-term positive trend will not change.”
“Choosing the Chinese market is not a risk, but an opportunity. So we embrace investments across businesses of all countries with open arms.”
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6587, up 0.07% on the day.
Stocks are lower across the board on Tuesday and the key driver is the revaluation of rate cut expectations. The market has scaled back the prospects for a US rate cut in March. The CME Fedwatch tool is now pricing in a 69% chance of a cut, this had been above 75% on Monday.