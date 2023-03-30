China’s Premier Li: Oppose trade protectionism and decoupling

Share:

Speaking at Boao Forum on Thursday, China's Premier Li Qiang said that he opposes trade protectionism and decoupling.

To achieve greater success, chaos and conflicts must not happen in Asia.

Otherwise the future of Asia will be lost.

We need to implement the GSI, uphold the vision of comprehensive security and oppose unilateral sanctions.

Oppose taking sides, forming blocs and new cold war.

Further liberalize global trade and investment.

Keep global supply chains stable and smooth.

Inject strong dynamism into the global economy.

The issues facing humanity need to be addressed through consultation with all.

We need to send a positive signal of upholding multilateralism to make global governance system more just and equitable.

In this uncertain world, the certainty that china offers is an anchor for global peace and development.

No matter how the world's situation evolves, we will remain committed to reforms and opening up.

The economic situation in march is even better than in January and February.

Will roll-out new measures to increase market access and improve business environment.

We will effectively prevent and diffuse major risks, particularly in the financial sector.