China's Premier Li: China's economy is facing greater uncertainties, challenges

China's economy is facing greater uncertainties and challenges, China's Premier Li Keqiang told the state media on Tuesday and added that they will keep the economy operating within a reasonable range.

On a similar note, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) on Monday stated that the downward pressure on the Chinese economy was increasing and potential risks and problems for the economy were difficult to eliminate over the short term.

These remarks don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 0.5% on the day at 1.748%.