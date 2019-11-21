China's Premier Li: China will not resort to flood-style strong stimulus

China will not resort to a "flood-style" strong stimulus, China's Premier Li Keqiang noted on Thursday and added that they are confident about achieving their full-year economic target. "China will actively expand its imports," Li further said, per Reuters.

The improved market sentiment remained unfazed after Li's remarks. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was adding more than 1% on a daily basis and the S&P 500 futures were unchanged on the day, pointing out to a flat start in Wall Street's main indexes.