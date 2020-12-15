China’s Nov data dump: Retail Sales miss estimates with 5.0%, Industrial Production steadies at 2.6%

China’s November Retail Sales YoY, the number arrived at 5.0% vs. +5.2% exp and +4.3% last, with Industrial Output YoY at +7.0% and +7.0% exp and +6.9% last.

Meanwhile, Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at 2.6% vs. +2.6% expected and +1.8% last.

Additional details

China Jan-Nov private sector fixed-asset investment +0.2% YoY. China Jan-Nov infrastructure investment +1.0% YoY. China Nov nationwide survey-based jobless rate at 5.2%. China Nov survey-based jobless rate in 31 major cities at 5.2%. China's economy created 10.99 million jobs in Jan-Nov.

Impact on AUD/USD

The mixed Chinese macro numbers served, failed to impress the aussie dollar bulls. The AUD/USD pair trades better bid around 0.7535 on the data release.