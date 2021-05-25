China’s NDRC: Will make plans to cope with abnormal fluctuations in commodities

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s state planner, continues to emphasize its vow to curb any commodities’ price violations.
In the latest statement released on Tuesday, the NDRC said that it will make plans to cope with abnormal fluctuations in commodities such as iron ore, copper, corn.
On Monday, the state planner said that “China has zero-tolerance for commodity futures market violations,” adding that it “will severely punish commodity monopolies.”
