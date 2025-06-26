China’s NDRC: Confident in minimizing uncertainty and negative impact of external shocks

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, said on Thursday, they are “confident in minimizing uncertainty and negative impact of external shocks.”
Additional takeaways
External environment becomes more complex and uncertain, posing challenges to global trade growth.
China sees improved summer electricity supply-demand compared to the previous year.
Chinese economy stable throughout the year.
With policy implementation and introduction, we are confident and capable to minimize the adverse impacts from external shock.
Third batch of trade-in subsidies for consumer goods to be issued in July.
