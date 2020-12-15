China’s NBS: Economic recovery still faces many challenges

Following the release of the November activity numbers, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released a statement, via Reuters, expressing their assessment of the economy.

“China's economy continues to maintain the recovery trend in November as policies achieved new results.”

“China's economic recovery still faces many challenges.”

“China's Q4 economic growth expected to quicken from Q3.”

“Expects China's full-year growth to be relatively sound.”

“Cannot say there will be significant changes in China's economy in 2021 due to lower base.“

“Expects China's consumption to continue to recover.”

“Expects China's manufacturing sector recovery to continue.”

“China could make targeted policy adjustments as the economy improves.”