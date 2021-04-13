China's Trade Balance for March, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY87.98 billion versus CNY516.81 billion last.

The exports in the third month of 2021 surged 20.7% vs. 10.9% last.

Imports jumped by 27.7% vs. -0.2% prior.

In USD terms,

China reported a massive narrowing of the trade surplus, as imports surged more than expected last month.

Trade Balance came in at +13.8B versus +52.05B expected and +78.17 previous.

Exports (YoY): +30.6% vs. +35.5% exp. and +18.1% last.

Imports (YoY): +38.1% vs. +23.3% exp. and +6.5% last.

Additional takeaways

Steady domestic growth has boosted trade. Believes trade momentum can be sustained. High comparison base will bring challenges to trade growth in Q2 2021.

FX implications

AUD/USD is testing lows just above 0.7600, unimpressed by the Chinese trade figures.

The spot is down 0.20% on the day.