TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD rejection at 1.4150 sparks sharp technical pullback – Société Générale

USD/CAD rejection at 1.4150 sparks sharp technical pullback – Société Générale
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

USD/CAD’s rejection from the multi-month trendline near 1.4150 has triggered a decisive reversal, with the pair slipping below its ascending channel and the 200-DMA to hint at further downside momentum, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

Break below channel and 200-DMA signals risk of deeper declines

"USD/CAD faced strong resistance at the multi-month descending trendline near 1.4150, triggering a sharp pullback. The pair has slipped below both the lower boundary of an ascending channel and the 200-DMA, signaling possibility of extension in decline."

"A brief rebound is underway; however, failure to reclaim the 200-DMA (currently near 1.3910) could pave the way for a deeper down move. The next objectives are at September lows of 1.3770/1.3725, followed by 1.3660."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD keeps the green near the 1.1650 level in the European session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious and ignore the US Dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday, where a 25 bps rate cut is almost fully priced in. Meanwhile, cautious ECB-speak keeps the Euro afloat. 

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD trades on a firmer note above 1.3300 in Wednesday's European session. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut on Wednesday. Next of note will be the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report that will be published on Friday. 

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the European session and trades around $4,200 this Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting later in the day. The key focus will be on updated economic projections and Powell's speech.

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana (SOL) extends its upward trend for the third consecutive day, trading within a consolidation range of $121-$145. Persistent inflows into Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) over the last four days suggest steady institutional confidence.

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% at its meeting on Wednesday. That would follow two consecutive quarter-point rate cuts in September and October.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers