TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/JPY tests long-term highs at 182.60 amid generalised Yen weakness

  • EUR/JPY bounces up to retest 182.60, its highest level in more than 30 years.
  • Japan's gloomy economic outlook and fiscal concerns are crushing the Yen this week.
  • In the Eurozone, positive macroeconomic data have endorsed the ECB's hawkish stance.
EUR/JPY tests long-term highs at 182.60 amid generalised Yen weakness
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet


The Yen remains the worst-performing currency of the G8 majors this week. EUR/JPY downside attempts have been contained above a previous high, at the 182.00 area earlier on Wednesday, and the pair reversed previous losses to retest its highest levels in more than 30 years at 182.60. 

The Japanese Yen remains under pressure on Wednesday, crushed by a gloomy economic outlook, following the sharp decline of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) seen on Monday, and increasing fiscal concerns following the USD 137 million spending package approved by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s cabinet in November.

The Bank of Japan is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points to 0.75% next week, but the path forward is cloudy. BoJ governour Ueda affirmed last week that he is unsure how far interest rates will rise in 2026, and 0.75% is still a low level, especially if most major central banks start hinting at interest rate hikes.

In the Eurozone, macroeconomic data have been relatively positive this week. German Industrial Production rose beyond expectations, and its trade balance widened as exports grew unexpectedly. Apart from that, the Eurozone Sentix Investors' Confidence Index edged up, although it remains at negative levels.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meets next week and is widely expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged. Earlier in the week, ECB Board member Isabel Schnabel affirmed that the next move is likely to be a rate hike, which provided additional support to the Euro.

Japanese Yen Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.05%0.15%1.00%0.18%-0.12%-0.17%0.08%
EUR-0.05%0.13%0.99%0.18%-0.12%-0.17%0.08%
GBP-0.15%-0.13%0.88%0.04%-0.25%-0.31%-0.06%
JPY-1.00%-0.99%-0.88%-0.81%-1.10%-1.15%-0.89%
CAD-0.18%-0.18%-0.04%0.81%-0.29%-0.35%-0.09%
AUD0.12%0.12%0.25%1.10%0.29%-0.06%0.20%
NZD0.17%0.17%0.31%1.15%0.35%0.06%0.26%
CHF-0.08%-0.08%0.06%0.89%0.09%-0.20%-0.26%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD keeps the green near the 1.1650 level in the European session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious and ignore the US Dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday, where a 25 bps rate cut is almost fully priced in. Meanwhile, cautious ECB-speak keeps the Euro afloat. 

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD trades on a firmer note above 1.3300 in Wednesday's European session. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut on Wednesday. Next of note will be the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report that will be published on Friday. 

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the European session and trades around $4,200 this Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting later in the day. The key focus will be on updated economic projections and Powell's speech.

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana (SOL) extends its upward trend for the third consecutive day, trading within a consolidation range of $121-$145. Persistent inflows into Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) over the last four days suggest steady institutional confidence.

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% at its meeting on Wednesday. That would follow two consecutive quarter-point rate cuts in September and October.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers