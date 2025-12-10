EUR/USD is trimming some losses on Wednesday, trading at 1.1635 at the time of writing after bouncing from 1.1615 lows on Tuesday. Upside attempts, however, remain limited, with investors reluctant to place large US Dollar (USD) directional bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy decision due later in the day.

The market has practically discounted a 25-basis-points Fed interest rate cut later this Wednesday, with the monetary policy committee likely to show the wider divergence in years. In this context, the central bank's rate cut projections, the so-called "dot plot," and the tone of Chairman Jerome Powell's ensuing press conference will be the main market movers.

On the macroeconomic data front, the release of the delayed US JOLTS Job Openings figures from September and October provided a positive surprise, which, together with the sticky PCE inflation numbers seen last week, adds to the case of a "hawkish cut" by the Fed.

US President Donald Trump, however, invited himself to the party on Tuesday, renewing his pressure for sharply lower interest rates, in an interview with Politico, although the impact on the US Dollar was minimal.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% -0.11% -0.13% -0.02% -0.13% -0.01% -0.03% EUR 0.07% -0.03% -0.05% 0.05% -0.05% 0.07% 0.04% GBP 0.11% 0.03% -0.02% 0.09% -0.02% 0.10% 0.07% JPY 0.13% 0.05% 0.02% 0.11% 0.00% 0.11% 0.10% CAD 0.02% -0.05% -0.09% -0.11% -0.11% 0.00% -0.01% AUD 0.13% 0.05% 0.02% -0.01% 0.11% 0.12% 0.09% NZD 0.00% -0.07% -0.10% -0.11% -0.01% -0.12% -0.03% CHF 0.03% -0.04% -0.07% -0.10% 0.01% -0.09% 0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: Rangebound trading ahead of the Fed

The US Dollar (USD) is ticking lower on Wednesday, after having appreciated over the previous two days. Price action, however, remains contained within recent ranges, with traders awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting to make investment decisions.

The Fed is widely expected to trim its Repo Rate by 25 basis points to the 3.50-3.75% band, but Chairman Jerome Powell might signal a monetary easing pause in the coming months and warn about upside risks to inflation.

Investors will also be attentive to the bank's interest rate projection, which will be contrasted with the market expectations of two or three more rate cuts in 2026.

US President Trump added pressure on the Fed in an interview with Politico published on Tuesday, calling Powell "not a smart person" for not lowering borrowing costs faster, and assured that the support for "immediately slashing interest rates" will be a litmus test for the election of the next Fed chair.

White House economist Kevin Hassett, who is also the best-positioned candidate to replace Powell at the Fed, affirmed that there is "plenty of room" to ease monetary policy further, although he acknowledged that the situation might change if inflationary pressures rise.

Meanwhile, the delayed figures by the US Labor Department revealed that job openings rose to 7.658 million in September and to 7.67 million in October, from 7.227 million in August, beating market expectations of a slight decline to 7.2 million.

In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde, is set to take part in an event in London where she is expected to talk about the future of the Euro and the US Dollar as global currencies. She is unlikely to comment on monetary policy as the bank is in the blackout period ahead of next week's monetary policy meeting.



Technical Analysis: EUR/USD has broken below the ascending trendline

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

Technically, the EUR/USD confirmed the breach of the ascending trendline from November 20 lows on Tuesday, a bearish signal. Oscillators are also pointing lower. The 4-hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below zero, highlighting a mild bearish momentum, although the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) is attempting to return above the 50 level.

Bulls will need to break Tuesday's high, at 1.1657, and the reverse trendline, now at 1.1665 area, to ease bearish pressure and aim for last week's high, at 1.1682. Further up, the target is the October 17 high, near 1.1730.

To the downside, immediate support is at Tuesday's low of 1.1615, ahead of the December 1 and 2 lows around 1.1590 and the November 26 and 28 lows in the 1.1550-1.1555 area.