TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling trades higher ahead of BoE Bailey’s speech, Fed monetary policy

  • The Pound Sterling gains against its major currency peers as BoE members support gradual monetary easing.
  • Investors await BoE Governor Bailey’s comments and the Fed’s monetary policy announcement.
  • The Fed is expected to cut interest rates, citing employment risks.
Pound Sterling trades higher ahead of BoE Bailey’s speech, Fed monetary policy
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rises against its major currency peers on Wednesday as Bank of England (BoE) rate-setting members have favoured the gradual removal of monetary policy restrictiveness over aggressive easing.

On Tuesday, both BoE Deputy Governors Clare Lombardelli and Dave Ramsden supported a moderate monetary easing cycle, citing that risks to inflation are still on the upside.

“I worry more about the upside risks to inflation,” Lombardelli said, adding that she is less convinced than other members about “how restrictive monetary policy is at the moment, as in how far we are from reaching the end of the cutting cycle" before the Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Separately, BoE’s Ramsden stated that a “gradual policy restraint’s removal remains appropriate” as it will allow the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to assess ‍carefully ‍the “balance ​of risks to inflation ​as ⁠the evidence evolves”, Reuters reported.

In the upcoming monetary policy announcement next week, the BoE is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75%.

For more cues on the BoE’s monetary policy outlook, investors will focus on comments from Governor Andrew Bailey in a pre-recorded fireside chat on financial stability at the Financial Times (FT) Global Boardroom Conference in London at 10:45 GMT.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.12%-0.10%-0.05%0.03%-0.13%-0.07%-0.15%
EUR0.12%0.03%0.05%0.16%-0.01%0.05%-0.02%
GBP0.10%-0.03%0.02%0.13%-0.04%0.02%-0.05%
JPY0.05%-0.05%-0.02%0.10%-0.07%-0.02%-0.08%
CAD-0.03%-0.16%-0.13%-0.10%-0.17%-0.11%-0.17%
AUD0.13%0.00%0.04%0.07%0.17%0.06%-0.01%
NZD0.07%-0.05%-0.02%0.02%0.11%-0.06%-0.07%
CHF0.15%0.02%0.05%0.08%0.17%0.00%0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: US Dollar drops amid caution ahead of Fed decision

  • The Pound Sterling trades 0.16% higher to near 1.3320 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar drops slightly amid caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 19:00 GMT.
  • At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is down 0.1% around 99.10.
  • The US Dollar has come under pressure as the Fed is almost certain to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75%. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates in this meeting is 87.6%. This will be the third interest rate cut by the Fed in a row.
  • Firm Fed dovish expectations are built on concerns about the US labour market, which has shown signs of weak job growth in the last few months. In the October monetary policy meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also acknowledged that the “labour demand has clearly softened”. However, he strongly argued against reducing interest rates in the last meeting of 2026. “December cut is not for sure, far from it,” Powell said.
  • In late November, New York Fed President John Williams also warned of downside employment risks, but shared a contrarian view from Powell, stating that there is room for further interest rate cuts as the policy is still moderately restrictive.
  • Investors will also focus on the Fed’s monetary policy statement, dot plot, and Chairman Powell’s press conference this Wednesday to get fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook.
  • The Fed is unlikely to endorse an aggressive monetary easing stance as inflation has remained well above the 2% target for a long period.

Technical Analysis: GBP/USD stays firmly above 1.3300

On the daily chart, GBP/USD trades at 1.3318. Price holds above the rising 20-day EMA at 1.3249, keeping the short-term uptrend intact. The average has turned higher in recent sessions, and dips would meet dynamic support near that gauge. A descending trend line from 1.3726, the September 17 high, was broken at 1.3026, removing overhead pressure and reinforcing a bullish bias.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58.9 stands above 50 and rising, confirming bullish momentum without overbought risk. If the pair maintains traction above the 20-day EMA at 1.3249, bulls could extend the advance, while failure to do so would expose a retracement toward the broken descending trend line around 1.3026.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Related news

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD stays bid near 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD keeps the green near the 1.1650 level in the European session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious and ignore the US Dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday, where a 25 bps rate cut is almost fully priced in. Meanwhile, cautious ECB-speak keeps the Euro afloat. 

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD trades on a firmer note above 1.3300 in Wednesday's European session. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut on Wednesday. Next of note will be the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report that will be published on Friday. 

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold struggles around $4,200, looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the European session and trades around $4,200 this Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting later in the day. The key focus will be on updated economic projections and Powell's speech.

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana (SOL) extends its upward trend for the third consecutive day, trading within a consolidation range of $121-$145. Persistent inflows into Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) over the last four days suggest steady institutional confidence.

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

BoC expected to hold interest rate, signaling the end of easing cycle

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% at its meeting on Wednesday. That would follow two consecutive quarter-point rate cuts in September and October.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers