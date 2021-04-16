China’s GDP sees a record expansion of 18.3% YoY in Q4 2020 vs 18.9% expected, AUD/USD unfazed

China's annualized GDP figures for the fourth quarter of 2020 arrived at 18.3% vs. 18.9% exp and 6.5% previous, with the QoQ reading coming in at 0.6% vs. 1.5% exp and 2.6% last.

With regard to retail sales YoY, the number was 34.2% vs. 28.0% exp and 33.8% previous, with industrial output YoY at 14.1% and 17.2% exp and 35.1% prior.

Meanwhile, the fixed asset investment YoY stood at 25.6% vs 25.3% expected and 35.0% last.

Additional details

Q1 2021 GDP +10.3% from Q1 2019. Revises Q4 2019 GDP to 3.2% QoQ vs. 2.6% QoQ. Nationwide survey-based jobless rate at 5.3%. March survey-based jobless rate in 31 major cities at 5.3%. Economy created 2.97 million jobs in Jan-March.

Market reaction

The mixed data had a limited impact on the Australian Dollar, with the AUD/USD pair maintaining the offered tone near 0.7735 levels while AUD/JPY keeps its range near 84.15.