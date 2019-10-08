China’s ForeignMin: Stay tuned for blacklist retaliation

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as it responds to the US blacklisting of the Chinese firms.

Key Headlines:

The US should correct wrong ways and stop interfering in China's affairs.

China will continue to take firm and resolute measures to protect its sovereign security.

Asked about trump's suggestion to Beijing to probe the Biden’s, says China has no intention to intervene in the United States' domestic affairs.

On the above retaliation headlines, the risk sentiment has turned sour, with the anti-risk Yen gaining some ground while the US equity futures have turned negative. Also, the Treasury yields erased most of the early gains.

Reuters reports that “the US government expanded its trade blacklist to include some of China’s top artificial intelligence startups, punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities and ratcheting up tensions ahead of high-level trade talks in Washington this week.”