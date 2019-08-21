China’s ForeignMin: Key is to resolve US-China trade issue through dialogue

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on the US-China trade issue, with the key highlights found below.

US-China relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world. Natural for US and China to have differences on trade, key is to resolve issue through dialogue.

The risk-on market profile remains unperturbed by the above comments, as USD/JPY extends the bounce beyond 106.50 levels while the Aussie keeps its range below the 0.68 handle. All eyes now remain on the FOMC meeting’s minutes due later today.