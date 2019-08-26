China’s ForeignMin: China resolutely opposes to new US tariffs

Despite the optimistic comments from the US President Trump, the Chinese Foreign Ministry continues to condemn the latest retaliatory tariffs by the US announced last Friday.

China resolutely opposes to new US tariffs.

US tariffs violate the accord struck between leaders in Osaka.

Will take more steps to protect its interests if US persists with tariffs.

US-China decoupling will lead to market chaos.

Others will fill the US vacancy if it leaves.

Decoupling will not resolve trade issues.