China’s Foreign Ministry: Will take necessary countermeasures to foreign interference

China’s Foreign Ministry came out with a statement on Wednesday, reiterating that they will take necessary countermeasures to foreign interference.

The Ministry added that the Hong Kong legislation purely is China's internal affair.

These comments come after the US and European Union (EU) announced plans to respond to China’s dominance on Hong Kong’s civic liberties.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday, he would make an announcement about the administration’s response to China’s actions by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell said that the Union is considering weighing a 'robust' message to China over the Hong Kong issue.

AUD/USD reaction

AUD/USD remains depressed so far this Wednesday, ranging around 0.6650 levels, having shrugged-off the upbeat Australian and Chinese macro releases.